Thanks to yesterday's quarterly financial results from Nintendo, we have updated figures for the company's best-selling games on Switch. These numbers are perfectly interesting to look at in list form, but you know what would be more interesting? A fun graph, of course!

One creative on the YouTube channel Pierre485 has done just that and has turned Nintendo's list of numbers into a bar chart race that documents the ever-changing order of the Switch's best-sellers.

There are no prizes for guessing which title comes out on top in the long run (spoiler: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has performed really rather well on Switch), but it is fun to see how the top-ten list has changed over the years with a whole range of titles jostling for a spot in the running. Even though we all knew the outcome, we'd be lying if we said that we weren't rooting for Animal Crossing: New Horizons to take the gold for a second there.

Remember when Super Mario Odyssey was the Switch's best-selling game? What about when, for a brief moment, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening was in the top ten? Cor, this graph race is full of drama.

If you'd rather have something a little less adrenaline-filled, you can find all of the latest numbers in our coverage of the recent financial report below.