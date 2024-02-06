Zelda: TOTK
Image: Nintendo

As part of Nintendo's nine-month financial report for FY2024, the firm has updated its top ten best-selling games list for the Switch.

In terms of the rankings, there's no change here from the last update in November 2023, but there are a couple of noteworthy changes to the numbers. Primarily, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has now surpassed an almighty 60 million units, while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has managed to sail beyond the 20 million mark.

While it hasn't made the top ten just yet, Nintendo has also confirmed that Super Mario Bros. Wonder has now sold 11.96 million units.

So let's take a look at the rankings, shall we?

Game Q2 FY24 (Millions) Q3 24 (Millions)
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 57.01 60.58
Animal Crossing: New Horizons 43.38 44.79
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 32.44 33.67
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 31.15 31.61
Super Mario Odyssey 26.95 27.65
Pokémon Sword and Shield 26.02 26.17
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet 23.23 24.36
Super Mario Party 19.66 20.34
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 19.50 20.28
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe 16.70 17.20

Nintendo has also confirmed that the Switch has now sold over 139 million units, while also reconfirming the release windows for its upcoming first-party line-up.

What do you make of the latest software sales data from Nintendo? Do you think Super Mario Bros. Wonder will sneak into the top ten anytime soon? Let us know with a comment.

[source nintendo.co.jp]