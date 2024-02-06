As part of Nintendo's nine-month financial report for FY2024, the firm has updated its top ten best-selling games list for the Switch.

In terms of the rankings, there's no change here from the last update in November 2023, but there are a couple of noteworthy changes to the numbers. Primarily, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has now surpassed an almighty 60 million units, while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has managed to sail beyond the 20 million mark.

While it hasn't made the top ten just yet, Nintendo has also confirmed that Super Mario Bros. Wonder has now sold 11.96 million units.

So let's take a look at the rankings, shall we?

Nintendo has also confirmed that the Switch has now sold over 139 million units, while also reconfirming the release windows for its upcoming first-party line-up.