Australian clothing brand BlackMilk is back, back, back with a new collection of The Legend of Zelda-inspired clothing.

The new line drops next week on 7th May at 7am AEST / 10pm BST (6th May) / 2pm PT (6th May), but that hasn't stopped the brand from showcasing some of the prized pieces that will be making up the latest collection.

Inspired by six games across the Zelda series including Tears of the Kingdom, Wind Waker and Majora's Mask, the new additions to the line cover everything from robes to cargo pants to dresses.

You can find the full collection on the BlackMilk website, or check out some of the highlights in the following video and snaps:





These goodies (and more) drop on Tuesday May 7th at 7am AEST ✨@NintendoAUNZ @NintendoAmerica pic.twitter.com/tPlRdR0GcV It’s time for a sneak peek at our upcoming BlackMilk x The Legend of Zelda 👀These goodies (and more) drop on Tuesday May 7th at 7am AEST ✨ #blackmilkclothing May 2, 2024

Each item is individually priced (of course), but the collection ranges from around the £30 mark for smaller pieces like cropped tank tops and skirts to around £80 for larger blazers and jackets.

The first Zelda line launched back in 2021 and sold out pretty quickly, with the snazzy Zelda designs clearly speaking to fans of the series. In the time since BlackMilk has won a licensing award for the collection, so it's nice to see that there's still fuel in the tank with the upcoming additions.

Will you be picking up any items from this collection? Let us know your favourite pieces in the comments.