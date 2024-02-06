Perhaps one of the least surprising reveals from Nintendo's quarterly financial results is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's continued popularity. We all knew that this was coming, of course, but that doesn't make its latest milestone any less impressive as the game has now driven up a whopping 60.58 million sales.

Now, this number only counts up to the end of December 2023, and we are sure that it has since seen a few thousand trickling in over the ensuing month. All the same, the latest figure is a biggie, with the now almost seven-year-old racer (even longer if you count the Wii U original) once again firmly cementing itself as Nintendo's top seller.

For the sake of comparison, this time last year, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe crossed the 50 milly mark, with the Feb 2023 financials putting its total sales at 52 million copies. Only shifting around eight million in a year is a slowdown for the title, for sure, but let's not split hairs here — the total is huge.

The game's continued success will no doubt be a product of the Booster Course Pass Waves wrapping up last year, doubling the number of available courses and adding a handful of fresh drivers too.

In related news, the plumber's latest 2D adventure, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, has managed to put in a good start to its Switch lifetime, not quite troubling the top ten best-sellers list, but shifting a respectable 11.69 million units nonetheless. Wahoo indeed.

You can check out how Nintendo's other games match up against this pole-position holder in our top-ten rundown below: