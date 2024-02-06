Nintendo has published its quarterly financial results, revealing that Switch hardware sales now stand at 139.36 million units sold (as of 31st December 2023) since the system launched in March 2017.

This is up from 132.46 million in November and Nintendo has raised its forecasts for both hardware sales and overall profit for the year following a healthy holiday season for the company.

As reported by Bloomberg, on a conference call following the release of the report, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said that Switch — specifically the current model — would remain the company's "main business" coming into 2024, and he declined to comment on new hardware plans.

The firm now forecasts sales of 15.5 million Switches before the end of the fiscal year (March), an increase of half a million, in addition to 5 million more software units.

Overall sales were down 6% year-on-year, although that decrease was smaller than anticipated and unsurprising considering Switch is in its seventh year on store shelves. The system continues to sell above expectations as it approaches its eighth year on the market and rumours of new Nintendo hardware continue to do the rounds.

Elsewhere, gross profit rose 11.5% year-on-year, operating profit rose 13.1%, and "mobile and IP related business" sales increased by 93.4% thanks to a bump in movie-related sales and increased royalty income, according to the report.

Looking at the split between the available Switch SKUs, the OLED model was once again most popular and increased its sell-through total over the same April-December period the previous year, with "demand not only for first-time purchases, but also for additional and replacement purchases," according to the report.

The number of users who played software in 2023 also increased to an all-time high of over 122 million.

Here's a look at the hardware split, with sales from the first three quarters of the fiscal year combined:

Total Switch hardware sales FY2024/Apr-Dec: 13.74 million

Total Standard Switch sales FY2024/Apr-Dec: 3.4 million

Total Switch OLED sales FY2024/Apr-Dec: 8.17 million

Total Switch Lite sales FY2024/Apr-Dec: 2.18 million

And here's how things stand as of 31st December 2023 on Nintendo's overall hardware sales table:

Console Total Sales (Millions) DS 154.02 Switch 139.36 Game Boy 118.69 Wii 101.63 Game Boy Advance 81.51 3DS 75.94

Family Computer / NES

61.91

Super Family Computer / SNES

49.10

N64

32.93

GameCube

21.74

Wii U

13.56



Switch is still going strong, then, and although fans and analysts alike are eager to hear more about 'Switch 2', it seems that Nintendo is in no hurry to make any announcements just yet.

Impressed by these figures? Think Switch has a chance of catching DS and PS2 at the top of the hardware sales tree? Let us know below.

