The cult hit EarthBound (Mother 2) is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, so naturally, that means that Japan is getting another collaboration between Mother and watch manufacturer Casio.

Due for launch on 14 March, 2024 via a lottery purchase system, the 'Mother Red's GW-6900' follows a previous collaboration back in 2021. This time, however, the watch is red... Like, really red. You've got the Mother logo at the top of the display, while the word 'Potential' is nestled in at the bottom.

That's not all though. If you turn on the backlight for the watch, the word 'SMAAAASH!!' will illuminate, while the game's black phone sprite is engraved on the back.

We'll be honest, we're not super keen on the bright red colour of this one, but we understand the need for something a bit different from the standard black seen in the previous design. It's also apparently the second watch in a planned 'trilogy', with the words 'To Be Continued' printed on the strap. It's not known when the third model will arrive, but we'll keep our eyes peeled.

Mother Red's GW-6900 will cost 23,980 yen at launch, which converts to roughly $160 / £127.