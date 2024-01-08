Despite his wholesome outward appearance, Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto has often been known for his strict nature within the business. Interviews with the auteur have revealed him to be a surprisingly reserved individual; one who rarely gives praise to his peers.

In a recent public chat between Miyamoto and Mother creator Shigesato Itoi, translated by Daniel Sigler, Itoi relayed a story in which he was reduced to tears after he pitched the game to Miyamoto. According to Itoi, he had expected Miyamoto to be enthusiastic about his idea but was instead met with a wholly different reaction:

"By the way, all of you gathered today, do you know the story of how Miyamoto-san once made me cry? There’s a story which is well-known in certain circles about me crying on the Shinkansen [bullet-train]. That was when I showed him my notes on what would become the base plot of a game called “MOTHER.” "At that time, I showed my plot to Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, assuming, honestly, that he was going to greatly admire my work. So I showed him my penciled notes, and of course, he didn’t give me any exultation, just saying “Hmm..""

Both Itoi and Miyamoto then go on to explain the reasoning behind the reaction. According to Itoi, Miyamoto likened the project to Shin Onigashima for the Famicom, relaying to Itoi the sheer amount of work that would be required to depict the plot, and likely pulling Itoi away from other potential projects. Miyamoto simply stated, “If you do this it’s going to be really hard".

Miyamoto would clarify in the interview that this statement was more of a warning about the time commitment rather than an observation of Itoi's abilities. Nevertheless, Itoi boarded the Shinkansen feeling quite deflated:

"I expected that Shigeru Miyamoto would see my drafts and say “Wow!” But there wasn’t even the smallest hint of “Wow” from him. So then when I was riding the Shinkansen home I was thinking “...This was all for nothing” and my tears started welling up."

Thankfully, Itoi later received a message from Miyamoto simply stating “I’ve found a production team if you like", and the rest, of course, is history.

Miyamoto had directly acknowledged in the chat that he doesn't dish out a lot of praise, and said "I'll work on that". Honestly, in our opinion, we'd say he's probably earned the right to communicate in whatever way he deems fit.