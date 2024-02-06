We've seen the German sports footwear and apparel maker Puma team up with all sorts of video game brands in the past and it seems the next big collab will be with Capcom's Monster Hunter series.

As part of the 20th anniversary of the series, there will be "a number of collaboration products" featuring all sorts of "newly-drawn illustrations":

"Please look forward to further information on the release date and other details.”

As part of this announcement, Puma and Capcom have shown off Monster Hunter's Palico riding the famous logo.

The new Monster Hunter Wilds game was announced at the Game Awards last year, but it's only coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms at this stage. It's due out in 2025.