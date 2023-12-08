Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

To end The Game Awards, Capcom unveiled the next major entry in the Monster Hunter series. It's called Monster Hunter Wilds and it will be released on multiple platforms in 2025.

The unfortunate catch is there's no mention of Nintendo platforms, but given the series' past history, anything could happen. This new game will follow the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Monster Hunter franchise.





Launching in 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC/Steam. pic.twitter.com/HLCkHbXLfF Monster Hunter Wilds. The next generation in the genre defining series.Launching in 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC/Steam. #MHWilds December 8, 2023

Would you be up for more Monster Hunter on Nintendo platforms in the future? What do you think of the first look at MH: Wilds? Tell us in the comments.