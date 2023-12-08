To end The Game Awards, Capcom unveiled the next major entry in the Monster Hunter series. It's called Monster Hunter Wilds and it will be released on multiple platforms in 2025.
The unfortunate catch is there's no mention of Nintendo platforms, but given the series' past history, anything could happen. This new game will follow the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Monster Hunter franchise.
Would you be up for more Monster Hunter on Nintendo platforms in the future? What do you think of the first look at MH: Wilds? Tell us in the comments.
Take my money capcom please!
Maybe it will be on Switch 2. The game looks super pretty.
....Full open world it seems...looks like I'll be skipping this, then. Hopefully Portable Team's next gen game will be more like the older games.
This won't be on Switch but maybe Switch 2.
Looks gorgeous! So excited to see confirmation of the next big Monster Hunter game. Love the chocobo-looking mount too. Very curious to see how the combat plays out, since that (along with the monsters of course) is really the most important part of the game, not necessarily the setting it takes place in.
@Joeynator3000 I mean, there’s no confirmation of that yet. The landscape definitely looks big and open, but a lot of areas in World looked that way too. Definitely agree that I’d be a bit hesitant if they went full-on open world given how much it would impact the gameplay loop, but I’d still be excited to see how it plays out. Either way, the combat and monsters are the most important part of the game, so really looking forward to seeing how those evolve in this entry.
@MonadoBoy Well even if it's not full open-world, I struggled with World and Iceborne. I never bothered to fully complete the game, not exactly bad game, but it was definitely my least favorite Monster Hunter. lol
So my character will be named Aloy and she will be intense like the flaming breath of the wild dragons.
I don't expect this to drop on Switch anymore. Nintendo has been the go to consoles for MH games since the 3DS so if this will be dropping for the Switch, it should have been announced alongside PS5 and XSX.
If anything, I expect a late announcement for the Switch successor once Nintendo unveils it (whenever that will be)
The thing that stands out most to me is the change in scenery. Possibly centered around seasonal changes and the unpredictable nature of weather to affect change. Would be the first in the series to take that approach since Portable 3rd if I remember correctly.
While exciting and day one buy, this isn’t the 20th anniversary title I was hoping for. Definitely next gen, but for 20th anniversary was hoping for something closer to Generations with level scaling similar to Rise.
Rise was enough for me but happy for the fans!
@turbotri Will she have red hair?
@Ryu_Niiyama
Oh most certainly she will have the most brilliant red hair and as she looks towards the horizon and sees no dawn she shall shed countless tears for the kingdom.
oh itll come to nintendo, just not the switch
@Joeynator3000 it’s really the same deal as the original games just no loading screens. You’re a hunter after all, enjoy the landscape.
Totally expect this to be announced for Switch 2 when Nintendo reveals it. MH Rise did extremely well on Switch, more MH is definitely coming to Nintendo.
Or you know they do the whole Console one > Portable one > Console loop all over again.
Why would anyone expect this to be on Switch? Switch already had MH Rise. Ofc it won't be on Switch.
That being said, after MH Wilds the next MH game might be a portable game.
Weird subtitle for a series that's always in the wilderness
It will, when Nintendo announces their new switch 2.
