Capcom has been gearing up for the 20th anniversary of Monster Hunter for a while now and today's New Year's video message from series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto gives some indication of what's in store for 2024.

To be clear, the message is not packed with information on anniversary plans, though Tsujimoto does confirm that the results of the fan-favouirte monster voting will be revealed to mark the occasion this March. We can expect to see a new piece of artwork featuring the three most popular monsters too.

As for what else is in store for the event (because we're assuming that there will be some more), Capcom is still keeping its cards close to its chest. The New Year's message does note that the official 20th anniversary website has been updated with some new events, though the announcement of a new Alatreon figure and tie-in PC products from MSI hardly screams of celebrating two decades in the biz. We'll just have to wait and see what (if anything) Capcom has tucked up its sleeve for March.

Expectedly, Tsujimoto's message also touches on the newly-announced Monster Hunter Wilds which was revealed at TGA 2023, stating that a new update on the title is coming this summer — though a Nintendo release has still not been announced.

There is also a mention of the sales figures for both Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter: World, which are now sitting on 13 million and 23 million units sold respectively. This is the same milestone for Rise that Capcom shared last year, though the numbers were bound to slow at some point and 13 million is still nothing to be scoffed at.

In short, then, Monster Hunter's 20th anniversary currently contains poll results, artwork and some merch tie-ins. Does Capcom have something else in store? We guess we'll find out in the next couple of months.