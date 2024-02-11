It's the weekend and that can only mean one thing, it's time for another edition of What Are You Pla- wait, no, not that one. It's time for another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Before we kick off this week's match-up, let's take it back to last time when we looked at the Virtual Boy's Jack Bros. For such a rare game, this was a pretty close contest. However, there can only be one winner and the spooky North American cover took it with 56% of the vote compared to Japan's 44%.

This time, we are looking to the Wii, specifically Level-5's football spin-off, Inazuma Eleven Strikers. Released in Japan in July 2011 and Europe in August 2012, Strikers brought the OTT sports series to the Wii for the first (and last) time, proving to be a lot of fun with the console's motion controls for as long as you could stand the gameplay loop.

As with many of the games in the Inazuma Eleven series, this one never received a North American release so there are just the two covers to check out this time.

Ready to kick off? Let's blow the whistle on this week's contest!