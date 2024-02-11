Inazuma Eleven Strikers - BAB
It's the weekend and that can only mean one thing, it's time for another edition of What Are You Pla- wait, no, not that one. It's time for another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Before we kick off this week's match-up, let's take it back to last time when we looked at the Virtual Boy's Jack Bros. For such a rare game, this was a pretty close contest. However, there can only be one winner and the spooky North American cover took it with 56% of the vote compared to Japan's 44%.

This time, we are looking to the Wii, specifically Level-5's football spin-off, Inazuma Eleven Strikers. Released in Japan in July 2011 and Europe in August 2012, Strikers brought the OTT sports series to the Wii for the first (and last) time, proving to be a lot of fun with the console's motion controls for as long as you could stand the gameplay loop.

As with many of the games in the Inazuma Eleven series, this one never received a North American release so there are just the two covers to check out this time.

Ready to kick off? Let's blow the whistle on this week's contest!

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

Japan

Inazuma Eleven Strikers brought back players from all three of the previous DS games, and boy does the Japanese cover show it. It is the players that take centre stage here, with the character sprites all stacked up above the game's logo. The lightening in the background might hint towards some of the intense power-ups that you'll see on the pitch or it could just be to fill some space. Either way, it looks cool.

Europe

Admittedly, the European cover is similar to its Japanese counterpart, but there are some noticeable changes to the art nonetheless. Chief among these tweaks is the dividing of the players into two categories: on the pitch and in the sky. This certainly puts more focus on the series mainstays and we like the sense of action that comes from seeing the others tower above. The logo is also a lot higher on this one, drawing the eye to the title before the characters.

Which region got the best Inazuma Eleven Strikers Box Art?

