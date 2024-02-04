Hi there folks, and welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Before we get cracking with this week's clash, let's find out how things panned out last time, eh? We looked at Rayman Advance for the, uh, Game Boy Advance (if that wasn't already obvious), pitting North America against Europe in a classic duel.

The European design took home the victory with 61% of the vote, so everybody clap and cheer... Clap and cheer! Thank you.

Okay, so this week we're going to check out Jack Bros. for the Virtual Boy. Quite easily one of the rarest games out there these days, Jack Bros. was the first Western release for the Shin Megami Tensei series from Atlus (though this was more of a spin-off than anything else). It received mixed reception upon release, with more contemporary analyses concluding it to be actually rather good. That said, it's definitely a game that's largely been lost to time.

There's no European release for this one, so it's another duel this week between North America and Japan.

Ready..? FIGHT.