With Nintendo's Partner Showcase now out of the way, our attention turns to the Pokémon Presents: Pokémon Day broadcast, streaming live later today.

When it was initially announced for 27th February there was no mention of the runtime, but that's changed now that the Japanese broadcast link has gone live. As highlighted by Gematsu it will be about 13 minutes in length. In comparison, last year's Pokémon Day broadcast ran for just over 25 minutes.

Gematsu: "The Japanese premiere link for tomorrow's Pokemon Direct broadcast is up, and metadata reveals its runtime is 12 minutes and 52 seconds"

Although there's been no specific mention about what to expect, Serebii.net webmaster Joe Merrick has noted on social media how there should at least be some coverage of games like Pokémon Masters EX, Pokémon Sleep, and Pokémon Café ReMix.

There have also been some rather interesting rumours floating around, so hopefully we'll hear a bigger announcement as well. You can learn more about this upcoming broadcast in our post below: