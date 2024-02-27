As part of the recent Pokémon Presents showcase, it was announced that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are getting yet another Tera Raid Battle event. Well, three, to be more specific.

Starting tomorrow (28th February, 2024), the OG starter evolutions will feature in separate Tera Raid Battle events, beginning with Venusaur. Blastoise will follow, and the final event will feature the return of Charizard.

As per the norm, only one of each can be caught per save file. Here's a look at the specific dates:

- Mighty Venusaur - 29th February, 2024 0:00 UTC to 5th March, 2024 23:59 UTC

- Mighty Blastoise - 6th March, 2024 0:00 UTC to 12th March, 2024 23:59 UTC

- Mighty Charizard - 13th March, 2024 0:00 UTC to 17th March, 2024 23:59 UTC

The Pokémon Presents also revealed that Pokémon Legends: Z-A will be launching for the Nintendo Switch in 2025, while mobile users can look forward to Pokémon The Trading Card Game Pocket later in 2024.