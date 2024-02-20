The next Pokémon Presents showcase has been announced by The Pokémon Company for the end of the month, on Pokémon Day no less.

On Tuesday 27th February at 6am PT / 9am EST / 2pm GMT / 3pm CET / 12am AEST (Wednesday), we'll be getting a presentation on the latest Pokémon news over on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.

It's unknown exactly what the news will be, although rumours of more Pokémon remakes have been doing the rounds. There's been no announcement on how long the presentation is, either. Not long to find out, though!





Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27th to view exciting Pokémon news in celebration of



See you there, Trainers!



📺: pic.twitter.com/plsFcIJ2eS Did somebody say #PokemonPresents ? 👀Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27th to view exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2024! 🎉See you there, Trainers!📺: https://t.co/eDWO5LvlWq February 20, 2024

A Pokémon Presents broadcast is traditional on 'Pokémon Day', the anniversary of the original Game Boy Pokémon titles' Japanese launch in 1996.

The news comes the morning after the announcement of a Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase to be broadcast this Wednesday: