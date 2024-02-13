Gameloft continues to improve Disney Dreamlight with all sorts of content updates and the next one is expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Today it's released a teaser of its next update, which will feature a new Star Path (featuring seasonal unlocks). While details about this next Star Path haven't been revealed just yet, the game's official social media account has shared some emoji which apparently provide a hint about what's on the way:

With a new update coming soon, it's about time we gave you a sneak peek at the next Star Path...



Can you guess what the following emoji might be hinting at?



🕯️🍝

🚪👁️

👩‍🦰🐍 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 12, 2024

Fans are confident this emoji is likely referencing the Monsters Inc. series. One fan on the Dreamlight Valley subreddit might have even deciphered it:

"psychobrit2008: I am thinking it is just gonna be monsters Inc themed. Meal = the date Mike took his girl on that gets ruined by boo. The one eye and door = Mike and the scare doors The girl and snakes = Mike's girlfriend."

What makes this more convincing is the fact Mike Wazowski, one of the main characters in Monsters Inc. was previously confirmed as the next character coming to Disney Dreamlight during the November Showcase last year. Gameloft previously mentioned that this update would arrive "late Winter 2024" in its roadmap.

Players will be able to travel to the Monsters Inc. realm, meet Mike and Sulley, have fun with them and then bring them to your won valley. It was also previously mentioned how with "each and every update" in 2024 a new Star Path would be released, with plenty of exclusive content to unlock.