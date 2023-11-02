After last week's announcement that Disney Dreamlight Valley will be officially leaving early access on 5th December (and no longer as a free-to-play game), publisher and developer Gameloft has hosted a showcase to share what we can expect to see coming to the title over the next few months.

The first big announcement to come our way was that The Nightmare Before Christmas' Jack Skellington will be stepping into the Valley as a part of the game's eighth content update (also releasing on 5th December). According to the Dreamlight Valley blog, you should keep an eye on the "most moody biome" for hints of his arrival.

We also got some more details on the much-anticipated multiplayer mode, which will be included in the next update as well. This new feature will let you and up to three friends visit each other's Valleys, taking in the sights and seeing what Scrooge McDuck has on offer in each location. Gameloft has stated that the "multiplayer mode will continue to evolve over time", so be sure to keep an eye on future updates for new features coming our way.

The final big reveal that we got from the Showcase was news of the upcoming expansion pass, 'Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time' which will be released on, you guessed it, 5th December. This will include three new biomes (Ancient’s Landing, Glittering Dunes and Wild Tangle) and will see you facing off against Aladdin's Jafar.

This expansion pass is to be released across three 'Acts' over the next year, which you can find more information about in the following summary from the DDV blog:

The first act will introduce players to EVE from Disney and Pixar’s WALL•E, Gaston from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, and Rapunzel from Disney’s Tangled, who all have their part to play in this mystery. There will be two more new friends coming in Acts Two and Three. Players will also uncover the secrets of a new royal tool – the Royal Hourglass – as you hunt for treasure and fix time rifts.

On top of all that, we also got a look at an updated roadmap for the game. Starting next year, we can expect to see content from Monsters Inc. and The Princess and the Frog coming our way as well as something hidden behind a brand-new Realm Door — on, the anticipation.

You can watch the full showcase at the bottom of this article, but if you would prefer to see the highlights in written form, then be sure to check out the Disney Dreamlight Valley blog.



Will you be picking up Disney Dreamlight Valley when it officially launches on Switch next month? What are you the most excited to see in the coming update? Let us know in the comments.