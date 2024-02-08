Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Disney has announced it's teaming up with Epic Games to create an "expansive and open games and entertainment universe" connected to the popular free-to-play title Fortnite. As part of this Disney is also investing $1.5 billion to acquire an equity stake in Epic.

This new universe, powered by Unreal Engine, will offer a "multitude of opportunities for consumers to play, watch, shop and engage with content, characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar" and more.

Disney's Chief Executive Officer Robert A. Iger called it Disney's "biggest entry ever into the world of games", mentioning how it offered significant opportunities for growth and expansion. Epic founder and CEO Tim Sweeney also mentioned how this "open and interoperable ecosystem" would bring the Disney and Fortnite communities together.