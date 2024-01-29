It's time to take a look at the latest UK boxed charts and thanks to a couple of big new releases, the top ten isn't quite as Nintendo-stuffed as usual.
The debut of Tekken 8 and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth means that we have to look down to fifth to find the first Nintendo title, Super Mario Bros. Wonder. This is then followed by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in sixth, but that's all from Nintendo for the top ten.
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown drops down to 10th in its second week in the charts and Nintendo's first published title of the year, Another Code: Recollection has disappeared from the top 40 completely.
Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
NEW
|1
|Tekken 8
|
NEW
|2
|
Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
|
7
|3
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
2
|4
|EA Sports FC 24
|PS5 54%, PS4 25%, Switch 13%, Xbox Series 8%
|
6
|
5
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
10
|
6
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
1
|
7
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 54%, PS5 25%, PS4 10%, Xbox Series 6%
|
5
|8
|Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 67%, Xbox Series 17%, Switch 16%
|
11
|9
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
4
|10
|
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
|PS5 47%, Switch 42%, Xbox Series 7%, PS4 4%
|
3
|11
|The Last of Us Part II: Remastered
|
12
|12
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
14
|13
|Minecraft
|
16
|14
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
17
|15
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
27
|16
|Bluey: The Videogame
|Switch 90%, PS5 5%, PS4 3%, Xbox Series 2%
|
22
|17
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
20
|18
|Sonic Superstars
|Switch 44%, PS5 36%, Xbox Series 11%, PS4 9%
|
18
|19
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
26
|20
|Wreckfest
|PS5 98%, Switch 2%, PS4 0%
|
39
|21
|Just Dance 2023 Edition
|Switch 90%, PS5 6%, Xbox Series 4%
|
37
|22
|
Super Mario Odyssey
|
32
|23
|Mario Party Superstars
|
30
|24
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 56%, Switch 44%
|
9
|25
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Switch 46%, PS5 28%, PS4 21%, Xbox Series 5%
|
15
|26
|Cyberpunk 2077
|
31
|27
|
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
35
|28
|Pokémon Violet
|
28
|29
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition
|PS4 39%, Switch 35%, Xbox Series 26%
|
34
|30
|
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|
-
|31
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|
-
|32
|Just Dance 2024 Edition
|Switch 94%, PS5 4%, Xbox Series 2%
|
-
|33
|Everybody 1-2-Switch!
|
-
|34
|Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
|Switch 57%, Xbox One 36%, PS4 7%
|
24
|35
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|
-
|36
|Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
40
|37
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|Switch 70%, PS4 20%, Xbox One 10%
|
33
|38
|
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|
-
|39
|The Crew Motorfest
|
-
|40
|Atomic Heart
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Comments 12
I wonder why kids games are still being released on every platform under the sun. Bluey: The Videogame having 90% of its sales on Switch is certainly not a surprise.
Not surprising to see Tekken followed by Like A Dragon on top, good for them, and Wonder unfortunately in fifth behind Call of Duty and FC 24 since these are the UK charts.
Happy that Prince of Persia is at least in the top 10 and selling well on Switch while sad that Another Code has disappeared despite this being a top 40 (although not completely unexpected because, again, it's the UK charts), hope it will sell better in Japan at least!
@JohnnyMind
This might interest you.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1318204/top-ranked-video-games-sales-europe-platform/
So CoD yes, but note that FIFA is the best selling game in each country
@imadeanaccount
Because people who have consoles possibly have children who are of an age to play video games?
Wreckfest is surprising. Deep sale or something?
@Daniel36 that's what I was wondering. I keep pulling that game up on the eshop, seeing it for $59.99 with none of the DLC, and nope out. The digital PS5 version is also selling with no DLC for $39.99. It's one of those games that I always forget is monetized to hell. Shame. It looks fun, but every time I look into it my blinders come up because I don't want to be screwed over.
I looked into it, and have no idea why it is charting right now, unless it's because the PS5 digital upgrade is discounted?
@LikelySatan It does loik fun. Wasn't aware of any monetization so that makes the price point a double nope.
Ah, c’mon, Prince of Persia, you deserve better sales than that! The Lost Crown is absolutely fantastic! I finished it yesterday and loved it start to finish.
@Rambler Also not surprising considering how popular football/soccer is in Europe but still, thanks for sharing this, quite interesting to see the other games in the top 3 for each country (and love to see other than the expected Mario Kart 8 Deluxe also Legends Arceus and even Switch Sports)!
@Daniel36 Yeah. It's funny. The PS4 has a complete version with all DLC currently @ $49.99, which can be upgraded to the PS5 version ($39.99, no DLC) for $10. I don't know if the PS4 DLC transfers. If not, both "seasons" of DLC is another $25 on PS5. It's a really interesting mirror maze they've created to screw us over, which is why I am never buying the game.
@somnambulance The Lost Crown is incredible. I wish it was at least as pretty as Dread, but it moves so well and is so fluid I'm good.
Welp, Infinite Wealth in 2:nd place.
I guess we can expect more NG+ behind paywall because clearly the market is fine with it.
Tap here to load 12 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...