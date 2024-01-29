Super Mario Bros Wonder Physical
Image: Jim Norman / Nintendo Life

It's time to take a look at the latest UK boxed charts and thanks to a couple of big new releases, the top ten isn't quite as Nintendo-stuffed as usual.

The debut of Tekken 8 and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth means that we have to look down to fifth to find the first Nintendo title, Super Mario Bros. Wonder. This is then followed by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in sixth, but that's all from Nintendo for the top ten.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown drops down to 10th in its second week in the charts and Nintendo's first published title of the year, Another Code: Recollection has disappeared from the top 40 completely.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

NEW

 1 Tekken 8

NEW

 2

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

7

 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

2

 4 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 54%, PS4 25%, Switch 13%, Xbox Series 8%

6

5

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

10

6

 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

1

7

Hogwarts Legacy

 Switch 54%, PS5 25%, PS4 10%, Xbox Series 6%

5

 8 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 67%, Xbox Series 17%, Switch 16%

11

 9

Grand Theft Auto V

4

 10

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

 PS5 47%, Switch 42%, Xbox Series 7%, PS4 4%

3

 11 The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

12

 12 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

14

 13 Minecraft

16

 14

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

17

 15 Nintendo Switch Sports

27

 16 Bluey: The Videogame Switch 90%, PS5 5%, PS4 3%, Xbox Series 2%

22

 17

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

20

 18 Sonic Superstars Switch 44%, PS5 36%, Xbox Series 11%, PS4 9%

18

 19 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

26

 20 Wreckfest PS5 98%, Switch 2%, PS4 0%

39

 21 Just Dance 2023 Edition Switch 90%, PS5 6%, Xbox Series 4%

37

 22

Super Mario Odyssey

32

 23 Mario Party Superstars

30

 24 Red Dead Redemption PS4 56%, Switch 44%

9

 25 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 46%, PS5 28%, PS4 21%, Xbox Series 5%

15

 26 Cyberpunk 2077

31

 27

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

35

 28 Pokémon Violet

28

 29 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition PS4 39%, Switch 35%, Xbox Series 26%

34

 30

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

-

 31 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

-

 32
 Just Dance 2024 Edition
 Switch 94%, PS5 4%, Xbox Series 2%

-

 33
 Everybody 1-2-Switch!

-

 34
 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Switch 57%, Xbox One 36%, PS4 7%

24

 35
 Red Dead Redemption 2

-

 36
 Assassin's Creed Mirage

40

 37
 LEGO Harry Potter Collection Switch 70%, PS4 20%, Xbox One 10%

33

 38

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

-

 39
 The Crew Motorfest

-

 40
 Atomic Heart

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.