It's time to take a look at the latest UK boxed charts and thanks to a couple of big new releases, the top ten isn't quite as Nintendo-stuffed as usual.

The debut of Tekken 8 and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth means that we have to look down to fifth to find the first Nintendo title, Super Mario Bros. Wonder. This is then followed by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in sixth, but that's all from Nintendo for the top ten.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown drops down to 10th in its second week in the charts and Nintendo's first published title of the year, Another Code: Recollection has disappeared from the top 40 completely.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Tekken 8 NEW 2 Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth 7 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 2 4 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 54%, PS4 25%, Switch 13%, Xbox Series 8% 6 5 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 10 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 1 7 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 54%, PS5 25%, PS4 10%, Xbox Series 6% 5 8 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 67%, Xbox Series 17%, Switch 16% 11 9 Grand Theft Auto V 4 10 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown PS5 47%, Switch 42%, Xbox Series 7%, PS4 4% 3 11 The Last of Us Part II: Remastered 12 12 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 14 13 Minecraft

16 14 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 17 15 Nintendo Switch Sports 27 16 Bluey: The Videogame Switch 90%, PS5 5%, PS4 3%, Xbox Series 2% 22 17 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 20 18 Sonic Superstars Switch 44%, PS5 36%, Xbox Series 11%, PS4 9% 18 19 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 26 20 Wreckfest PS5 98%, Switch 2%, PS4 0% 39 21 Just Dance 2023 Edition Switch 90%, PS5 6%, Xbox Series 4% 37 22 Super Mario Odyssey

32 23 Mario Party Superstars

30 24 Red Dead Redemption PS4 56%, Switch 44% 9 25 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 46%, PS5 28%, PS4 21%, Xbox Series 5% 15 26 Cyberpunk 2077

31 27 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

35 28 Pokémon Violet

28 29 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition PS4 39%, Switch 35%, Xbox Series 26% 34 30 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

- 31 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

- 32

Just Dance 2024 Edition

Switch 94%, PS5 4%, Xbox Series 2% - 33

Everybody 1-2-Switch!



- 34

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Switch 57%, Xbox One 36%, PS4 7% 24 35

Red Dead Redemption 2



- 36

Assassin's Creed Mirage

40 37

LEGO Harry Potter Collection Switch 70%, PS4 20%, Xbox One 10% 33 38

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

- 39

The Crew Motorfest



- 40

Atomic Heart





[Compiled by GfK]

