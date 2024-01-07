Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Bossa Studios, the UK team behind the Surgeon Simulator series, has been forced to lay off around one-third of its staff at the end of 2023.

Co-founder Henrique Olifiers told GamesIndustry.biz it was the result of a "perfect storm of events" and the team tried very hard to "avoid being in this position":

"We had to make the difficult decision to reshape the studio to reflect the position we find ourselves in at the end of this year, focusing all our efforts now on Lost Skies. This means we find ourselves in the heartbreaking position of having to let roughly one third of the studio go – amongst them, some of our closest colleagues."

"While we are doing our utmost to support them, we would appreciate any help our industry peers can give in spreading the word about these great people – or even better, hiring them as part of your team."

The developer's focus is now on its upcoming title Lost Skies - a cooperative survival adventure for 1-6 players set amongst the clouds. The same studio has previously worked on games like I Am Fish and I Am Bread, and previously released Surgeon Simulator CPR on the Switch eShop in 2018.