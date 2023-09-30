Epic Games this week laid off 16% of its workforce, with Bloomberg's Jason Schreier suggesting the Fall Guys developer Mediatonic had been "hit very hard".

This allegedly followed with claims elsewhere online that the entire UK-based team had been cut. Apparently, this is not the case. In a statement to our friends at VGC, an Epic Games spokesperson said Mediatonic was still intact, labelling certain initial reports "false".

The Fortnite creator also insists "Mediatonic's work on Fall Guys continues to be a company priority".

According to the original Bloomberg story, two-thirds of the latest job cuts at Epic were in teams outside of "core development". Employees who have been affected will also receive "six months of severance and health insurance, as well as accelerated stock vesting".

One individual from Mediatonic who was impacted was director and writer Ed Fear, who said in a post on social media how devastating it was to leave behind "so many amazing Mediatonic colleagues".

Epic says it doesn't have any more layoffs planned and is still actively hiring in other roles. You can catch up on this story in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: