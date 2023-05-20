Canadian indie developer Brace Yourself Games - perhaps best-known within the Nintendo community for its rhythmic hit Cadence of Hyrule - has reduced the size of its workforce.

Brace Yourself Games shared the following statement with PC Gamer, confirming the "incredibly difficult decision". In addition to this, it mentioned how it would be providing severance packages and support services to assist those impacted.

"Yesterday, senior management at Brace Yourself Games made the incredibly difficult decision to lay off a portion of the company’s staff. This decision was not made lightly, as we deeply value our talented and dedicated employees.

"As part of our commitment to our employees, we are providing severance packages and support services to assist those impacted by this decision. We are also working to address the impact on our remaining team members and to ensure that we continue to meet the needs of our players."

Despite layoffs - work on the new game Rift of the NecroDancer and the Crypt of the NecroDancer: Synchrony DLC along with certain other projects will continue, but some other "unannounced" games have reportedly been "shelved".

As highlighted by the website Game Developer, former Brace Yourself Games senior producer Crystal Savin mentions how about half of the developer's workforce has been cut:

"With a (very) heavy heart, I am announcing that I was recently impacted by a 50% cut in workforce at my studio after only being at the company for 4 months."

The Brace Yourself Games LinkedIn page reveals 43 people working at the Vancouver studio, meaning there could now potentially be just over 20 people remaining based on the information above. Other employees have also posted about their departure in recent times.