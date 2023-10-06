In what has increasingly proved to be a turbulent year for the video game industry, with layoffs reported at studios such as Epic Games, Crystal Dynamics, and Team17, the latest to add to the pile is Telltale Games.
The first indication of trouble came via a post from former Telltale cinematic artist Jonah Huang, who stated that the studio had laid off "most of" the team in early September before stating that he is unable to comment on the current state of The Wolf Among Us 2, the sequel to the 2013 surprise hit.
Telltale Games has since confirmed that "some of" the team were let go due to current market conditions, stating that it did not take such action lightly. Here's the statement in full:
"Due to current market conditions, we regrettably had to let some of our Telltale team go recently. We did not take this action lightly, and our commitment to storytelling and finding new ways to do so remains the same. We are grateful to everyone for their dedication along this journey, and we are working to support everyone impacted. All projects currently in development are still in production, and
we have no further updates at this time."
If you remember, the current Telltale Games is actually the second iteration of the studio after the original filed for assignment in 2018 due to lack of funding. It was since acquired by LCG Entertainment, who retained many of the studio's assets and IP while reviving the Telltale Games name.
Hopefully, we'll get some clarification on exactly how many staff have been let go from Telltale Games, and we wish all the best for anyone affected by the layoffs.
What do you make of this latest round of redundancies? Will it ever end? Leave a comment with your thoughts down below.
I thought they already went under a while back.
@Poodlestargenerica Exactly. Who knew they weren't completely dead already?
@Poodlestargenerica
Same here. The assets and some staff probably got snapped up by a holding company at some point.
I think the guy makes a good point about workers unionising though. I expect there's an existing union they could join.
I think they chose the wrong game to make their return with, why the expanse? Surely a game like The Wolf Among us 2 or even a new entry in the the Walking Dead series would of been better, just something more popular that would of got more attention, I watched the first part of the expanse game and it was their worst one yet.
@Poodlestargenerica Same here! I thought Telltale went under a while ago.
Love their games and I hope everyone finds jobs quickly ❤️
First couple of seasons of Walking Dead were good. Wolf Among Us and Tales from the Borderlands were also good, but these were all more than 5 years ago. Can't think of anything they've done that I've been interested in for a while. It's sad for the staff, but if you're working for a company that provides a product or service that nobody wants then it's sadly just a matter of time.
@Poodlestargenerica They did go under, at the end of 2018. LCG Entertainment acquired the name, their assets and some of their staff (about half of the "new" Telltale were previous Telltale employees).
@Woderwick The problem is, in the video game industry, labor unions are virtually nonexistent. And any talk of it amongst employees gets them fired post-haste. We've even seen it happen a few times within Nintendo, specifically the American branch (and the company allegedly tries to foster a good working environment).
Frankly, we wouldn't need unions if the companies invested more in their employees instead of trying to squeeze every last penny they could out of them before kicking them to the curb in order to pad their own bottom lines. But I would rather be part of a union and not need it rather than need a union and not have it.
Maybe with this increase of support for unions that we are seeing this year, we will see something. But it is going to be hard-fought. Just like with other industries, video game companies will bring in union-busters to cajole and threaten people to not form, much less join, a union.
The people trying to form one must stay the course and not allow themselves to be intimidated. Despite what the union-busters would say, being part of a union is better for the workers in the short and long term.
Someone needs to get a plagiarism checker, because I think I’ve heard this story before…
So they reformed just for the same thing to happen again? obviously their business model is no longer financially successful as that was the reason for their problems the first time around as well as how they treated staff. It's all well and good continuing on but their episodic game releases aren't as appealing as they were when they first came out and they failed to realise that.
@AstroTheGamosian
Agreed. It's a sad state of affairs. It's not as hard to unionise in the UK, but the Tories are doing their best to cut the unions off at the knees by incrementally making it harder for them.
Very different situation to the US though.
I think choose the expanse as one of comeback games isn't good move why haven't they done another Batman telltale or The wolf among us or how about revive the scarp project Stranger things pretty sure many fans will play due to how popular the series is.
A second death is not what we need. This industry is really being screwed over.
@Gamergirl94 the Batman game was a loss for them. The only profitable game they made were the walking dead season 1and Minecraft. The rest were funded with investor money and the losses written off that way.
(Source here https://comicbook.com/gaming/news/telltale-closure-the-walking-dead-minecraft-batman/ )
I imagine they went with the wolf among us since it was their most critically acclaimed one and hoped to turn that into more sales. I don’t think Netflix would want to work with them after the first crash.
@Woderwick The tories trying to undermine unions is the only good thing they are doing. Unions and communism, works on paper but not in reality.
Unfortunately the product they made didn't sell. Having a Union means nothing if the work you are doing doesn't have a customer to recoup your investments.
@dew12333 fundamentally disagree with you. Without unions, in UK and elsewhere, there'd be no retirement state pensions, sick pay, redundancy pay, anti discrimination laws, protection against manager bullying ... Etc etc.
Think again!
Unfortunate to hear, but not surprising when the company already went under before (I vaguely recalled that, but the comments here confirmed it)...
@dew12333
No one in the UK is proposing communism, and certainly not any of the unions. Elements of socialism yes, but that's a very different thing to communism.
I'm a union member and I've directly witnessed the good they've done for myself and others.
I hope you never find yourself in a situation where you need union support. Nobody calls their union rep because everything is going great.
Woah. Deja vu.
The bubble of growth that the video games business had, that grew during the height of the pandemic, is about to burst real dang fast.
And a lot of workers are gonna get hurt, while CEOs all get golden parachutes.
This is gonna make the 1983 crash look like a walk in the park, and that makes me very sad ☹️
Man, it sucks so much The Wolf Among Us 2 would have paid the licensing fee upfront. That IP is a freaking minefield now ... they basically are going to have to pay for it again OR just make the game without consent from all rights holders and hope for the best.
