In what has increasingly proved to be a turbulent year for the video game industry, with layoffs reported at studios such as Epic Games, Crystal Dynamics, and Team17, the latest to add to the pile is Telltale Games.

The first indication of trouble came via a post from former Telltale cinematic artist Jonah Huang, who stated that the studio had laid off "most of" the team in early September before stating that he is unable to comment on the current state of The Wolf Among Us 2, the sequel to the 2013 surprise hit.

This is a sore subject, but I feel it necessary to add to the gaming layoff news: Telltale laid most of us off early September. Status of TWAU2, I can't say (NDA).



Now, I focus on what matters to me—my own game, and the following words:



Games industry, we must UNIONIZE.



1/5 — jjonahjonahson (@jjonahjonahson) October 5, 2023

Telltale Games has since confirmed that "some of" the team were let go due to current market conditions, stating that it did not take such action lightly. Here's the statement in full:

"Due to current market conditions, we regrettably had to let some of our Telltale team go recently. We did not take this action lightly, and our commitment to storytelling and finding new ways to do so remains the same. We are grateful to everyone for their dedication along this journey, and we are working to support everyone impacted. All projects currently in development are still in production, and

we have no further updates at this time."

If you remember, the current Telltale Games is actually the second iteration of the studio after the original filed for assignment in 2018 due to lack of funding. It was since acquired by LCG Entertainment, who retained many of the studio's assets and IP while reviving the Telltale Games name.

Hopefully, we'll get some clarification on exactly how many staff have been let go from Telltale Games, and we wish all the best for anyone affected by the layoffs.

What do you make of this latest round of redundancies? Will it ever end? Leave a comment with your thoughts down below.