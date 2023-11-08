Ubisoft is the latest company to lay off employees, with the French publisher's Montreal studio (Assassin's Creed) reportedly hit the hardest, cutting 98 jobs. In total though, Ubisoft is axing 124 jobs as part of a global company restructure.

Some of the positions impacted include administration and IT jobs, along with Ubisoft's IT and SFX teams. It's doing this to streamline operations and enhance the company's overall collective efficiency. Notably, production teams won't be impacted by this restructure:

"These are not decisions taken lightly and we are providing comprehensive support for our colleagues who will be leaving Ubisoft during this transition. We also want to share our utmost gratitude and respect for their many contributions to the company. This restructuring does not affect our production teams."

Apart from Assassin's Creed, the Canada-based studio Ubisoft Montreal has previously worked on series like Far Cry, and is Ubisoft's biggest team and is also one of the biggest studios in the world. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time there have been layoffs at Ubisoft this year, and it's also had to deal with some delays and cancellations of certain projects.