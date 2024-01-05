Update [Fri 5th Jan, 2024 03:30 GMT]:

When Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince arrived in Japanese stores last month, it quickly sold out. Square Enix at the time advised anyone who wanted to play the game to consider purchasing the digital version instead.

So, what's the latest? As highlighted by social media user Genki (via My Nintendo News), it appears physical copies are still sold out across many stores in Japan. With any luck, Square Enix will restock these hard copies as soon as possible.

When the new Dragon Quest Monsters game arrived in Japan last month, it managed to top the local charts. Square Enix has also mentioned how it's currently working on an update that will include bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements.

Original article [Thu 7th Dec, 2023 03:30 GMT]:

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince launched on the Switch last week and apparently it's already sold out in many stores around Japan. It's got to the point now where Square Enix has advised fans to consider the digital version if they can't get hold of a retail copy.

Here's a translation (via Ryuji of Noisy Pixel):

“Due to the popular demand for Dragon Quest Monsters, the physical version is currently sold out in many stores. If you wish to purchase the game, we hope you consider the digital version instead.”

Some fans via Reddit and social media have also noted how Square Enix may not have provided enough physical stock in the first place while making references to its handling of past releases like the Final Fantasy collection and games like NEO: The World Ends With You.

The digital version of the new Dragon Quest Monsters game is also currently performing quite well on the Switch eShop charts in Japan and is in second place just behind the viral sensation Suika Game.

[source twitter.com, via noisypixel.net]