Update [Fri 5th Jan, 2024 03:30 GMT]:

When Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince arrived in Japanese stores last month, it quickly sold out. Square Enix at the time advised anyone who wanted to play the game to consider purchasing the digital version instead.

So, what's the latest? As highlighted by social media user Genki (via My Nintendo News), it appears physical copies are still sold out across many stores in Japan. With any luck, Square Enix will restock these hard copies as soon as possible.

January 3, 2024

When the new Dragon Quest Monsters game arrived in Japan last month, it managed to top the local charts. Square Enix has also mentioned how it's currently working on an update that will include bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements.