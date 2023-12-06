Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince was finally released on the Nintendo Switch last week. And if you are one of the many people playing it, just so you know, Square Enix has now issued a brief message on social media asking fans not to spoil the experience for other players.

It's hoping players can refrain from posting content "that takes place after the final battle in the Conqueror's keep, including the game's ending sequence and post-game stories, until after 31st January 2024". Here's the message in full via social media:

There's no mention of penalties or anything if anyone does spoil the game, but unsurprisingly, the message has resulted in mixed reactions from the community - with some players showing their support and others doubting it will be able to stop spoilers.