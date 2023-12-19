Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince got off to a strong start on the Switch earlier this month, and if you were hoping to see post launch support, you're in luck.

The official Dragon Quest social media account has confirmed the team behind the game is currently working on an update for The Dark Prince which will include bug fixes and quality of life improvements:





Details of the update will be announced at a later date.



We hope you continue to enjoy We are currently working on an update for #DragonQuest Monsters: The Dark Prince, including bug fixes and quality of life improvements.Details of the update will be announced at a later date.We hope you continue to enjoy #DQMTheDarkPrince December 18, 2023

As noted, more details about this update will be shared at a "later date". In our review here on Nintendo Life, we mentioned how this new DQM game had some performance issues, so hopefully, Square Enix can make improvements to this part of the game.