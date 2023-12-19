Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince got off to a strong start on the Switch earlier this month, and if you were hoping to see post launch support, you're in luck.
The official Dragon Quest social media account has confirmed the team behind the game is currently working on an update for The Dark Prince which will include bug fixes and quality of life improvements:
As noted, more details about this update will be shared at a "later date". In our review here on Nintendo Life, we mentioned how this new DQM game had some performance issues, so hopefully, Square Enix can make improvements to this part of the game.