Japanese video game creator Shigeru Miyamoto isn't getting any younger, so what exactly are his plans regarding retirement?

The Guardian recently asked the Nintendo legend if he was "ever tempted" to call time on his outstanding career and although he's been at the company since its arcade era, he's apparently got "no plans to do so". He's more focused on the future of the company and the scenario where he needs to "pass things on" to someone.

Fortunately, other employees at Nintendo are already helping to evolve the creations and projects Miyamoto has worked on. Here's exactly what he had to say:

Shigeru Miyamoto: “More so than retiring, I’m thinking about the day I fall over. In this day and age you have to think about things in a five-year timespan, so I do think about who I can pass things on to, in case something does happen.

“I’m really thankful that there is so much energy around things that I have worked on. These are things that have already gone out into the world … they’ve been cultivated by others, other people have been raising them, helping them grow, so in that sense I don’t feel too much ownership over them any more.”

As previously highlighted, Miyamoto now acts as a 'Creative Fellow' - passing on his knowledge and ideas to Nintendo's next generation of game designers. He also mentioned earlier last year how Nintendo probably wouldn't change much without him.