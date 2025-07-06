We're now past the halfway mark of the year and the Switch 2 has arrived with all sorts of games, but there's no slowing down anytime soon – with even more games arriving in July.

Nintendo has now spotlighted a handful of these games in its own round up - highlighting some of its blockbuster releases out this month, Tony Hawk's return, and even some smaller-scale titles offering up all sorts of experiences.

So, here are Nintendo's Switch 2 (and Switch) highlights for this month:

Patapon 1+2 Replay - 11th July 2025

"Enjoy the original PATAPON games remastered with all-new features in PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY for Nintendo Switch. As the god of the cute and mysterious Patapons, take advantage of their unique characteristics as you use the rhythm of four Mystical Drums to lead them on a grand adventure!"

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 - 11th July 2025

"The legend returns with Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 3 + 4 for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, revamped with new skaters, new parks, gnarlier tricks and a sicker soundtrack. Drop into cross-platform online multiplayer and relive the classic skateboarding fun!"

Donkey Kong Bananza - 17th July 2025

"The big guy is back for a ground-breaking adventure in Donkey Kong Bananza, only on Nintendo Switch 2! Help Donkey Kong make his way through the depths of the Underground World, destroying everything in his path as he chases down a mysterious group of baddies."

The Wandering Village - 17th July 2025

"Mysterious plants are spreading all over the earth, emitting toxic spores in The Wandering Village for Nintendo Switch. Become the leader of a small group of survivors seeking shelter on the back of a giant, wandering creature and build a settlement to survive in this post-apocalyptic world."

Shadow Labyrinth - 18th July 2025

"Experience a genre-twisting alternate take on the iconic PAC-MAN in the 2D action platformer Shadow Labyrinth for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. To survive, you’ll need to discover secrets, consume your enemies, and grow from prey to the apex predator as you embrace your true purpose."

Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Jamboree TV - 24th July 2025

"The party powers up with Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV! Use full body motion controls in selected modes, make some noise using the built-in microphone, put yourself in the game using CameraPlay, flip the script with new Mario Party rules and more."

No Sleep For Kaname Date - From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – 25th July 2025

Iris the internet idol finds herself on board a mysterious UFO in No Sleep For Kaname Date - From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. As Date, conduct investigations, solve puzzles, and Psync into the dreams of potential suspects to help Iris escape and unravel the mystery!

Wild Hearts S - 25th July 2025

"Giant, nature-infused beasts plague the once prosperous lands of Azuma in WILD HEARTS S for Nintendo Switch 2. As a hunter, fight back against their overwhelming might, joining forces with comrades and wielding deadly weapons and ancient technology to survive."

Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game - 29th July 2025

"Live the cosy life of a Hobbit amongst the serene landscapes of the Shire in Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings™ Game for Nintendo Switch. Decorate your own Hobbit Hole, tend to your garden, fish at the clear ponds, forage wild fruits and herbs, or trade with townsfolk as you settle down in this idyllic corner of Middle-earth!"

If you want to find out what else is on the way to the Switch 2 and Switch this month (and for the remainder of 2025) check out some of our previous coverage on Nintendo Life: