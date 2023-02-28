It's hard to overstate just how much of an impact Shigeru Miyamoto has had on Nintendo and the gaming industry at large. Indeed, without him there would be no Mario, Zelda, Donkey Kong, Star Fox, F-Zero, Pikmin... IP that, quite frankly, have made Nintendo what it is today. So it's hard to imagine just what the company would be like without him.
Thankfully, Miyamoto himself has a pretty good idea.
In an interview with NPR (thanks, Nintendo Everything), Miyamoto spoke about the impact of Nintendo's games and how they have managed to capture the hearts of so many players, before moving on to what Nintendo might eventually look like without him. Here's what he had to say:
"You know, I really feel like it's not going to change. It's probably going to be the same. There's, you know, people on the executive team, creators within the company and also people who create Mario, they all have this sense of what it means to be Nintendo. And so it's not like there's a lot of different opinions that go back and forth.
"Everyone has an understanding, this kind of shared understanding, of what it is to be Nintendo. And so even when there's new ideas that come up, there's always the fact that it's a new idea, but also the fact that, is it a new idea that really has the essence of Nintendo or not? And I think that's something that, you know - we have this incredible shared vision, almost a little scary shared vision, about this. So I think there won't - it's not going to change."
Sounds about right. Even looking in from the outside, there's definitely a sense that Nintendo's employees all share the same ideology when it comes to the brand and its games.
Something else to consider is Miyamoto's role within the company at this point in time. While he's still working creatively in some areas (notably the Super Mario Bros. Movie and potentially Pikmin 4), the creative reins were metaphorically handed over to younger talent quite some time ago, with Miyamoto now serving as one of the representative directors of Nintendo. It's safe to say that Miyamoto has immense influence within the company to this day, so we're certain his impact will be felt for generations to come.
What do you make of Miyamoto's comments on his eventual departure from Nintendo? Let us know your thoughts with a comment below.
[source npr.org, via nintendoeverything.com]
Comments (31)
Hopefully once he leaves, the Paper Mario series can FINALLY get back on track!
@JadeKitsune The Origami King is imo the best Paper Mario game tbh. Wouldn't mind some NPCs that aren't generic Toads though
Yeah yeah, they said the same when Satoru Iwata died, but if you look at the majority of games they have released since then.....
Look at the amount of shovelware on Switch, so much for the Nintendo Quality Assured games
Not everyone could stay in one place forever so I could see why he was ask this and what his answer will be but at this point in the company's history I think Nintendo is in good hand. Shigeru Miyamoto did bring a lot of creative ideas and IPs to the company but Nintendo is a lot of things now and Miyamoto is just another legend among those. Whoever he pass the torch to hopefully it's someone who is a big a gamer and creator as he was.
@Bunkerneath no offence but where were you when the Wii was shovelware city
I honestly don’t know, nintendo is so unpredictable that we would just have to wait and see, it ether doesn’t change and we dont see a difference, oooooor.
@Bunkerneath the shovelware is everywhere, on all platforms. I won't deny there's a lot of it though. A lot of the hidden gems get lost in there.
Whether Nintendo changes or not, when the day comes for Miyamoto's retirement I'll sure miss seeing that big grin during the events/showcases. It's that childlike joy and wonder that gifted us so many of these great games
Probably better off without his ridiculous, outdated ideas.
@Bunkerneath Unless you had absolutely no clue about gaming I don't get why even mentioning the shovelware. Every true gamers know how to find the good stuff, shovelware and bargain bin products are everywhere not just in gaming. For every high quality product there's also a low quality version elsewhere, there's nothing you could do to stop those. Steam, the PS2, Wii, Xbox, PS4, these are filled with shovelware as well but you had to realize the importance of their existence, if a console had shovelware then that just means it's popular just like an actor. If an actor is popular doesn't mean that person is going to always be in great movies, the more they are popular, the more you see them in movies even the crappy ones. Every company before they made a hit had made at least one or two shovelware before they found stardom. Heck Naughty Dog made a MK ripoff (Way of the Warrior) before they found success with Crash Bandicoot, Atari made a Pong ripoff (Breakout) before they found success with Tempest, Nintendo made a Space Invader ripoff (RadarScope) before they found success with Donkey Kong, Sega made a Donkey Kong ripoff (Congo Bongo) before they made success with Sonic, and Sony made a Metal Gear ripoff (Syphon Filter) before they found success with God of War.
I guess they would sell Card Games and Pro-sti... yeah haha
From what I've read I'd imagine less smoky.
@JadeKitsune He was only involved in the first Paper Mario game and didn't work on any sequels after.
The guys a genius, probably does a lot more than you think.
Sounds about right. I don't believe Nintendo would change much either, unless something radical were to happen to their philosophy, after Miyamoto eventually retires from the company.
It’s really amazing when I think about it, that most of the amazing game-makers when I was a kid, are STILL as active as ever: Shigeru Miyamoto, Yuji Naka, Hideo Kojima, Hironobu Sakaguchi, Koji Igarashi, Nobuo Uematsu, etc., etc. They have astounding longevity.
I’ll always respect and appreciate his legacy and what he did for nintendo and video games in general. Perhaps the most influential game designer who has ever lived. However he’s been pulling back so much over the years and sticking to consultation or repeating what worked already that I haven’t seen much true innovation since the Wii and it’s motion control. So I think his departure will not be a crazy detriment to their company due to that “fading out” he’s already been doing.
Still, it’ll be a very sad day when he hangs up the controller completely and sails into the sunset.
@JadeKitsune Even though I have my gripes with certain things Miyamoto has done since the early 2000s (see Star Fox Adventures + Zero and Zelda: Skyward Sword), he was only partially responsible for the direction the series took with Sticker Star. He made some (admittedly questionable) suggestions during that game's development and the developers at Intelligent Systems went too far with them.
The real culprit behind the current state of the series is Kensuke Tanabe. Instead of listening to criticism, this man has actively doubled down on what older fans such as myself hate about the newer games, all while trying to shift the blame to some other person or group, whether it be Miyamoto, the IP team, or even the fans themselves (great way to get people to see your point of view, by the way).
While I do think it's for the best that Miyamoto has mostly stepped back from active development*, if anyone needs to retire from Nintendo ASAP, it's Tanabe. He has done far more damage to Nintendo than Miyamoto ever could.
*Still hyped for Pikmin 4 though!
The Miyamoto Hologram will ensure that they will always spend years developing Pikmin sequels in favor of absolutely anything else.
This first half year of Nintendo is really about putting Miyamoto on a pedestal. Opening of Nintendo World, the release of the Super Mario Bros. Movie and the release of Pikmin 4.
I think Miyamoto will ride into the sunset after that. And well deservedly so. He's a legend.
@Bunkerneath
Ahem..
I pretty much enjoy the underrated / unpopular games that oftenly called by shovelwares such as My Universe games by Microids, the games by Outright Games, girlie games by Nippon Columbia, Geminose, Pocoyo Party, etc.
There are always the audiences for those unpopular games.
What are shovelwares for one people, they are hidden gems by other peoples.
@DiggleDog
Not to mention, PS2 was filled with it also. Ridiculous statement, frankly.
He essentially established Nintendo in terms of methodology on how to be Nintendo so even when he is gone, this legacy will continue to live on! Look at Splatoon for example, it isn't Miyamoto's creation yet it literally has the Nintendo feel.
@mariomaster96
Behave yourself.
@Bunkerneath
as others have mentioned the wii had a large amount of shovelware, as did the ds and 3ds, it tends to be the case with any platform which is even remotely popular.
while the wiiu not being very popular did mean that it managed to dodge some of this, games like meme run still managed to make their way onto the system back in 2014, and while meme run was removed from the eshop it was due to unlicensed imagery rather than any quality issues.
I disagree, to an extent. I think the company won’t change much if and when Mr. Miyamoto leaves because he already doesn’t work on video games anymore. I do however think it noticeably changed when he stopped working on video games. Just look at Breath of the Wild. Mr. Aonuma had essentially been training his whole career for the day he would have to make a Zelda game without Mr. Miyamoto’s help, and the end result doesn’t resemble the Zelda series at all. There are other great talents at Nintendo besides Mr. Miyamoto, but Mr. Miyamoto himself is unique and irreplaceable.
@Bunkerneath Look I'm not going to pretend there's not shovelware on the Switch, but its been a problem since the Wii. It's just more noticeable now because all digital games are in one place on the Switch, rather than being broken up by Virtual Console and Wiiware.
@Eggolor Do you have a source on your information on Kensuke Tanabe? I'd be very curious to read up on it.
Old designers VS young demands is always a talking point. I can imagine that some people prefer more modern approaches to games and while appreciating tha groundwork, Miyamoto did, want Nintendo to do more Splatoon-kind of steps more often.
Maybe bc I'm quite old myself, but I can still appreciate old designers holding things together when yound ones try to break as many conventions as possible. The healthiest thing there is would always be a harmonic mix of both. As someone who loved Mario's Odyssey (I know not all did) I believe its a good example of some Miyamoto conventions overseeing something that tries to break conventions wherever they can.
Until Skyward Sword it really felt like the Zelda franchise was stuck in a designlimbo but they too managed to completely reinvent the whole franchise.
The only thing that can and will change Nintendo is the success (or lack thereof) of their current lineup of products. One executive retiring, leaving, or passing away (i.e. Iwata) won't do much for such a big company.
