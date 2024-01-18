Physical distributor Limited Run Games has lifted the lid on its "final" 3DS physical release. It's a reprint of WayForward's title Shantae and the Pirate's Curse and it will be available in "limited quantities" on 26th January for $34.99.

Along with a standard copy of the game, there will also be a collector's edition made available on the same day for $64.99. This particular version of the game will come with not only the game but also a collector's edition box, retro box, replica cartridge, soundtrack, poster, and art cards. Here's a look at both physical releases:

Standard Edition - $34.99

Collector's Edition - $64.99