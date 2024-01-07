It's a new year and sure enough new rumours are already popping up about what other games could be made available to Nintendo fans in the future.

The latest story doing the rounds suggests a Microsoft game "met with high critical acclaim" and well-received by fans will be released on a "competitor system" in 2024. This claim comes from the host of the 'Nate the Hate Podcast', who goes on to mention how the same title was in the "game of the year conversation" in the year of its release.

"In the calender year of 2024, Microsoft will bring one of their more acclaimed first-party releases to a competitor system...When the announcement comes, I think it's going to be met with a lot of excitement, because this is a quality game."

Nate goes on to use Obsidian's narrative adventure Pentiment as an example of how Xbox has done everything it can within its ecosystem, and the next step is to bring a title like this to other platforms which can help build an audience for a possible sequel exclusive to Microsoft platforms.

While this rumoured game may not necessarily be Pentiment, conversation elsewhere online suggests it could be Tango Gameworks' rhythm-based action title Hi-Fi RUSH, which was shadow-dropped on the Xbox early last year and nominated for multiple game of year awards. A user on ResetEra, known for sharing past Xbox-related leaks, has also supposedly supported the idea of it being this particular game.

Over the past year, Xbox reiterated its commitment to Nintendo - with an agreement to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms going forward. Microsoft has also worked with Nintendo to bring games like GoldenEye 007 to the Switch.