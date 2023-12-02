Rare's famous bear and bird duo Banjo-Kazooie made a return via Nintendo's Switch Online service last year, and ever since then, fans have been calling for a proper comeback. There have even been some rumours doing the rounds about a possible revival, so what are the chances of something like this ever happening?

In the same interview with Windows Central, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer passed on a message to fans, mentioning how he's aware of these requests, but it comes down to finding the right team and the right opportunity to revisit these iconic 90s mascots. Here it is in full:



Phil Spencer: "You've seen from our history that we haven't touched every franchise that people would love us to touch — Banjo fans, I hear you. But it is true that, when we find the right team, and the right opportunity, I love going back to revisit stories and characters that we've seen previously. "

Of course, there's no saying a new Banjo-Kazooie game would necessarily be released on a Nintendo platform, but Xbox has done all sorts of collaborations in the past, which has even seen Banjo-Kazooie show up in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Switch as a DLC fighter.

More recently, Rare's Jet Force Gemini was announced for Switch Online and Microsoft did a 10-year deal to bring Call of Duty to multiple platforms including Nintendo systems. Earlier this year, it also released Minecraft Legends on the Switch.