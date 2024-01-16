Yes, a live-action Minecraft movie is really happening. We know Jason Momoa is involved. We know Jack Black is involved. And, as of today, we know that director Jared Hess wants to get it right — or, at least, not get it wrong (thanks, Eurogamer).

In a recent interview with The Salt Lake Tribune, Hess confessed that the production team is keen to "avoid an 'Ugly Sonic' situation" with the upcoming live-action movie — a reference to the blue blur's original design that debuted in the 2019 Sonic The Hedgehog trailer before being swiftly scrapped thanks to the ensuing online backlash.

We carried out a design comparison as soon as the new look was revealed but as a speedy reminder: gangly legs, tiny eyes, teeth. Ringing any bells?

We still don't know quite what a live-action Minecraft adaptation will look like, but at least it's good to know that the director is aware of the past mistakes in the field:

I think anybody that does any IP, they just want to avoid an 'Ugly Sonic' situation. I just can't disappoint the 10-year-olds, or they're going to murder us

The Minecraft movie's plot is still being kept under wraps for the time being, though Hess told The Salt Lake Tribune that he "like[s] the challenge" of adapting the open sandbox game and the project is currently shaping up to be "a fun, ridiculous movie".

As things stand, Hess' Minecraft Movie is set to be released on 4th April 2025. Whether it will actually manage to avoid a trip into the 'Ugly Sonic' uncanny valley remains to be seen, but hey, at least a Chip 'n Dale cameo could be on the cards if it fails to do so...