The live-action Minecraft movie is seemingly back on track - with Warner Bros. announcing it will be making its debut in cinemas on 4th April 2025.

As you might recall, the only known cast member so far is Aquaman and DC star, Jason Momoa. The film will be directed by Napoleon Dynamite director Jared Hess. Details about the movie haven't been revealed yet.

The Minecraft live-action originally started out in 2014, and developer Mojang acknowledged its existence in 2019. Since then, there's been a series of delays.

