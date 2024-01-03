Last year, Warner Bros. announced the live-action Minecraft movie would be released in cinemas in April 2025. Now, in a new update, Deadline is reporting the actor and musician Jack Black will be joining the cast.

The Kung Fu Panda and Tenacious D star will supposedly be playing the role of the player character Steve in this Jason Momoa-led film. Production on this new movie is "about to get underway", but details about the plot haven't been revealed just yet.

Deadline: "The pic’s plot is under wraps, with writing credits still being determined. We hear Black is playing the role of Steve."

Obviously, this isn't Jack Black's first video game movie role. Last year, he played Bowser in the Super Mario Bros. Movie, which ended up being a huge success at the box office. His song from the movie 'Peaches' also received a Golden Globe nomination.

Black will also be starring in the live-action Borderlands movie, due out this August. As for the Minecraft movie, it's set to arrive in cinemas on 4th April 2025.