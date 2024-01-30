Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch will be getting the next update tomorrow on 1st February 2024.

The release date of Version 3.0.1 was confirmed in a brief post on social media by the official Pokémon account. It was meant to be distributed in "late January", so this is technically a slight delay. Here's the translated notice:

"Notice: The updated data (Ver.3.0.1) for "Pokémon Scarlet/Violet", which was announced to be distributed after late January, is scheduled to be distributed on February 1st (Thursday). Please wait for a while until delivery."

According to a previous announcement, this update will include a fix for the Dragon Cheer bug. Apart from this, more details (including the full patch notes) will be shared when this update goes live. It follows on from the release of the second DLC last month, The Indigo Disk.