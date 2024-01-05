Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Following the recent release of the second DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, trainers have discovered a minor bug tied to the move Dragon Cheer. Fortunately, TPC is on the case and promises to sort it out soon.

Here's the full explanation (via Serebii.net):

"A new issue has been discovered with Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, spcifically for the move Dragon Cheer. At present, after using the move if you switch the Pokémon out and the Pokémon comes back in to battle, it'll still have the boosted Critical Hit rate, which is unintended behaviour."

This issue will be resolved in the Version 3.0.1 patch update, which will arrive at some point later this month.