Ahead of the Fate/Samurai Remnant DLC release next month, Koei Tecmo has now made a demo of the action role-playing game available on the Switch eShop.

The demo will allow you to test out the earlier stages of the game and save data will carry over to the full game if you decide to purchase it. The full version of the title will set you back $59.99 / £54.99.

"A trial version where you can enjoy the story from the beginning of the game is now available! Save data can be carried over to the main game."

In our review of Fate/Samurai Remant here on Nintendo Life, we said the game was a hugely enjoyable action RPG, despite some performance issues.

You can learn more about what's next for Fate/Samurai Remnant in our previous post. There's also a look at the game's roadmap, which contains not only DLC Vol. 1 but also two other DLC packs coming later this year.