The Koei Tecmo-published action role-playing game Fate/Samurai Remnant will be getting "DLC Vol. 1" next month in February 2024.

It's officially titled 'Records Fragment: Keian Command Championship' and will be followed by two more DLC episodes later on in 2024. You can check out a teaser trailer of the first DLC above.

And here's the Season Pass roadmap so far, which will also include the bonus "Hallowed Relic Sword Mountings":