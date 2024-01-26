After a slight delay, Famitsu (via Gematsu) has published the week's estimated physical game charts for Japan and things are looking a little different this time around.

Yes, after dominating the competition for weeks on end, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has dropped down to third this week (only just), with another 16,654 copies sold. This puts it just one place above Nintendo's first published title of 2024, Another Code: Recollection, which makes its chart debut in fourth with 15,741 sales.

It's Marvel's Spider-Man 2 that has swung back into first place this time and as the only non-Switch title in the top ten, that's not bad going. Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! — a Japanese release not too dissimilar from The Game of Life — takes silver once again, with another 16,733 units sold.

Here's your look at this week's top ten in full:

[PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 30,220 (243,612) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 16,733 (936,936) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 16,654 (1,687,342) [NSW] Another Code: Recollection (Nintendo, 01/19/24) – 15,741 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,267 (5,680,781) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,790 (7,673,551) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,788 (3,424,744) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,670 (5,278,988) [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Square Enix, 12/01/23) – 5,581 (534,841) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 5,438 (1,161,358)

We'd normally share the hardware numbers here, but it looks like Famitsu hasn't shared them just yet. Will the Switch OLED or the PS5 be the highest-selling console of the week? The tension is too much!

We will be keeping an eye out for Japan's hardware charts and will be sure to update this article as soon as they are in.

