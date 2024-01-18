In this week's Famitsu boxed charts for Japan (courtesy of Gematsu), Super Mario Bros. Wonder has once again beaten the competition to claim the top spot (only just, mind, with 359 units separating the top two entries), selling an additional 25,523 copies.

Elsewhere, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince has dropped out of the top ten entirely, while The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch sneaks in at number ten, selling 6,313 copies.

Kudos to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for the PlayStation 5, which not only represents the only non-Nintendo platform release in the charts but has actually managed to move up two spaces to claim the bronze.

Here's your look at this week's top ten in full:

[NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 25,523 (1,670,688) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 25,164 (920,203) [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 18,867 (213,392) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,098 (5,672,514) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 7,311 (1,155,920) [NSW] Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet (The Pokémon Company, 11/18/22) – 7,285 (5,273,318) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,261 (3,418,956) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,549 (7,667,761) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,413 (5,424,782) [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 6,313 (173,651)

Looking at hardware this week, it's undoubtedly a familiar picture, though overall sales have seemingly slowed down in January so far; nothing to be alarmed about, though. Switch OLED still sits ahead of the pack, while Nintendo's Switch platform has sold a total of 46,604 across its three SKUs.

Here is the updated hardware chart in full:

Switch OLED Model – 29,524 (6,531,223) PlayStation 5 – 26,719 (4,360,407) Switch Lite – 11,553 (5,704,265) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,787 (682,082) Switch – 5,527 (19,702,323) Xbox Series X – 727 (245,895) PlayStation 4 – 562 (7,916,635) Xbox Series S – 437 (296,073) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 14 (1,192,770)

< Previous charts

What do you make of this week's Japanese charts? Let us know in the comments.