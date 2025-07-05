One company that backed the Switch throughout its life was the port specialist Virtuos – working on games like Dark Souls and The Outer Worlds for the hybrid platform. It might just be the beginning of the Switch 2's life, but the same team is already sounding confident about the new hardware's future.

Speaking to Wccftech recently, Eoin O'Grady – the technical director of Virtuos' subsidiary Black Shamrock (Starlink: Battle for Atlas) – believes the Switch 2 will "surpass" the success of the original system.

He believes the "growth" in the handheld gaming market right now (thanks to devices like the original Switch and Steam Deck) will help the Switch 2's success, and it can feed off this "growing demand for gaming on the go" with a combination of "indie gems", "Nintendo exclusives" and "now AAA blockbuster titles".

"Nintendo has a huge pool of loyal fans, but alongside that, the handheld gaming market is growing right now...so I think we will see the Switch 2 surpass its predecessor."

Virtuos' North America director of business development Alex Heise adds to this – highlighting how the "strong brand" and "proven success" of the original Switch system with a "2" attached to the name should make the value of the new device "immediately clear" compared to certain other Nintendo systems of the past.

He says how although nobody probably "fully predicted" the Switch 2 would become the "fastest-selling console launch of all-time", Virtuos still had high expectations.

"The Switch 2 is the most iterative console Nintendo has launched in quite some time, dating back to the transition from NES to SNES. No Nintendo console ever had a '2' in its name".

Nintendo confirmed its new hybrid hardware had sold "over 3.5 million units worldwide" in the first four days of the system's life – also making it the "highest global sales level for any Nintendo hardware" ever. As of March 31, 2025, the original Switch has now sold more than 152 million units worldwide over eight years.

Other third-party developers showing their support for the Switch 2 include companies like CD Projekt Red (Cyberpunk 2077) and Capcom (Street Fighter 6).