Remember how the music superstar Ed Sheeran did a song for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet? Well, as highlighted by our friends at VGC, this same song 'Celestial' has now been remixed by the Undertale developer Toby Fox in the latest DLC.

As noted by the source, Fox worked on some other music for Scarlet and Violet, and now this new remix is credited "exclusively" to him. You can have a listen in the YouTube video below:

When Sheeran's collaboration with the latest generation of Pokémon games was announced, he mentioned how he had been a lifelong fan of the series - revealing he still has the same Game Boy Color he used to play Pokémon on as a kid.

As for Toby Fox, outside of composing tracks for the new Pokémon entries, he's been rather busy with the next chapters of Deltarune. You can check out the full patch notes for the new Scarlet and Violet DLC 'The Indigo Disk' in yesterday's post here on Nintendo Life: