As part of the Halloween celebrations today, Undertale creator Toby Fox has provided a brand new update on the status of Deltarune Chapter 3,4 and 5 - revealing the there'll be "no more waiting" for the fifth chapter.

The "new strategy" is to instead focus on putting Deltarune out for purchase once Chapter 4 is completed. The other good news is Chapter 3 is "nearing completion" with many people on the team apparently now moving onto Chapter 4.

In fact, Chapter 4 already has a "substantial amount of cutscenes and enemy work done", Fox has also taken on a new producer, who has been hired to "speed up" the whole development process of future chapters. The Undertale creator also noted how this Halloween actually marks the fifth anniversary of Deltarune! To celebrate, he interviewed some of the development team to reminisce.

If you haven't tried out Deltarune, Chapters 1 and 2 are a free download on the Switch eShop. You can learn more in the Nintendo Life reviews as well: