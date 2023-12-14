Update: This update has just gone live! We've also got Nintendo's official patch notes now, courtesy of its support page:

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Ver. 3.0.0 (Released December 13, 2023)

Release of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk for Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet

Trainers who have purchased The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will now be able to enjoy adventures in Part 2: The Indigo Disk.

Additional Pokémon

For Trainers who have not purchased The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, additional Pokémon may appear via local or online communication modes.

Feature Adjustments

-The difficulty of the Ogre Oustin’ minigame has been adjusted.

Bug Fixes

-We have fixed a bug that resulted in the Hospitality Ability causing unintended behavior in certain situations.

-The effects of the Protosynthesis and Quark Drive Abilities will no longer occur while the Neutralizing Gas Ability is in effect.

-Other select bug fixes have been implemented.

Although the game update is free, to play the new Indigo Disk DLC content for Scarlet and Violet you will need to have purchased The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC first.