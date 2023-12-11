The latest UK boxed charts are in and we are faced with a pretty similar picture this week to what we saw last.

EA Sports FC 24 once again manages to score the top spot (for the third week in a row, no less), while Super Mario Bros. Wonder continues to bounce back from a few weeks lower down the chart, now leaping into second place.

The rest of the top ten is much as you would expect. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has debuted at number five with the console split leaning in Sony's favour, and familiar favourites like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft and Nintendo Switch Sports continue to show their longevity (because of course they do).

A little further down, Super Mario RPG continues its downward trend, finding itself at 22nd this week, but, on the brighter side, Tears of the Kingdom is sneaking back into the proceedings. Link's latest winds up at number 20 this time around, after briefly sitting towards the bottom of the pile in previous weeks.

Anyway, that's quite enough chit-chat from us, here's your look at the top 40 in full:

Last Week This Week Game 1 1 EA Sports FC 24 3 2 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 2 3 Hogwarts Legacy 4 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III NEW 5 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora 5 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 6 7 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 7 8 Nintendo Switch Sports 8 9 Minecraft 12 10 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 15 11 Cyberpunk 2077 10 12 Mortal Kombat 1 14 13 Grand Theft Auto V 17 14 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate NEW 15 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

16 16

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

13 17

Sonic Superstars - 18

Football Manager 2024

23 19

Just Dance 2024 Edition 25 20

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

19 21

Bluey: The Videogame

21 22

Super Mario RPG 11 23

Assassin's Creed Mirage

9 24

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

- 25

Elden Ring

NEW 26

Sims 4: For Rent

24 27

EA Sports UFC 5 - 28

Wreckfest 22 29

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

36 30

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - 31

Mario Party Superstars

26 32

Resident Evil 4

31 33

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

- 34

Super Mario Odyssey

- 35

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures

- 36

Pokémon Violet - 37

Just Dance 2023 Edition

- 38

30 in 1 Game Collection - 39

Fortnite Transformers Pack

- 40

Gotham Knights



[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.