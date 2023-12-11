The latest UK boxed charts are in and we are faced with a pretty similar picture this week to what we saw last.
EA Sports FC 24 once again manages to score the top spot (for the third week in a row, no less), while Super Mario Bros. Wonder continues to bounce back from a few weeks lower down the chart, now leaping into second place.
The rest of the top ten is much as you would expect. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has debuted at number five with the console split leaning in Sony's favour, and familiar favourites like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft and Nintendo Switch Sports continue to show their longevity (because of course they do).
A little further down, Super Mario RPG continues its downward trend, finding itself at 22nd this week, but, on the brighter side, Tears of the Kingdom is sneaking back into the proceedings. Link's latest winds up at number 20 this time around, after briefly sitting towards the bottom of the pile in previous weeks.
Anyway, that's quite enough chit-chat from us, here's your look at the top 40 in full:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|
1
|1
|EA Sports FC 24
|
3
|2
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
2
|3
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|
4
|4
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
NEW
|
5
|
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
|
5
|
6
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
6
|
7
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
7
|8
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
8
|9
|
Minecraft
|
12
|10
|
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|
15
|11
|Cyberpunk 2077
|
10
|12
|Mortal Kombat 1
|
14
|13
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
17
|14
|
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|
NEW
|15
|Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|
16
|16
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
13
|17
|
Sonic Superstars
|
-
|18
|Football Manager 2024
|
23
|19
|Just Dance 2024 Edition
|
25
|20
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
19
|21
|Bluey: The Videogame
|
21
|22
|
Super Mario RPG
|
11
|23
|Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
9
|24
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
-
|25
|Elden Ring
|
NEW
|26
|Sims 4: For Rent
|
24
|27
|
EA Sports UFC 5
|
-
|28
|Wreckfest
|
22
|29
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|
36
|30
|
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
-
|31
|Mario Party Superstars
|
26
|32
|Resident Evil 4
|
31
|33
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|
-
|34
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
-
|35
|The Grinch: Christmas Adventures
|
-
|36
|Pokémon Violet
|
-
|37
|Just Dance 2023 Edition
|
-
|38
|
30 in 1 Game Collection
|
-
|39
|Fortnite Transformers Pack
|
-
|40
|Gotham Knights
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Comments 7
Yeah, that retail debut for Avatar doesn't look that great. Obviously, charting at 5th during the end of the year is much better than charting at 5th in most of the other times of the year, but this is a disappointing start for a supposedly-big title as this one.
Also, my usual question about splits Would it be possible to provide the platform splits for FC 24, Hogwarts, MK1 and also Lego Star Wars?
@MarcoP90 sure thing! Here you go:
EA FC 24: PS5 - 40%, PS4 - 27%, Switch - 19%, Xbox Series - 14%
Hogwarts: Switch - 34%, PS5 - 33%, PS4 - 19%, Xbox Series - 9%
MK1: PS5 - 61%, Switch - 23%, Xbox Series - 15%
LEGO SW: Switch - 41%, PS4 - 26%, PS5 - 23%, Xbox Series - 10%
@JimNorman Thank you for your answer! Interesting to see the Switch share for FC 24 declining after the last few weeks, I wonder if there were supply issues that impacted its sales over the tracked period.
This is also the third week out of the last four where the Switch version of MK1 outsold the Xbox Series one.
Happy to see Wonder still so high in the charts even in the UK!
Bluey is still on Top 40. (Currently on number21) 😊
@MarcoP90 I'm honestly shocked to see the Switch share of MK1 sales so high. So many people buying a sub-standard product.
@Rob3008 I feel like the kind of people who buy those versions of games are a different breed. They pick up games because they have a cool box art or recognize the brand name. I don't think they read reviews.
Tap here to load 7 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...