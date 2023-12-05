This week in the UK, EA Sports FC 24 manages to maintain its lead in the competition thanks to some rather tasty deals over the Black Friday period. Hogwarts Legacy also benefitted from some discounts to secure its position at number two.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, meanwhile, has done well against tough competition and aggressive price cuts across the board, climbing another position and supplanting Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III at number three. Speaking of Mario, Super Mario RPG has sadly slipped even further down the charts to land at twenty-one. It's not a huge drop by any means, nor is it particularly surprising, but we had hoped it would stay in the top ten for a bit longer.

The only new Switch addition this week is Batman Arkham Trilogy, debuting at number twenty-eight. We honestly didn't expect this one to do gangbusters given its popularity on other platforms and its launch in the midst of ongoing Black Friday discounts.

Here's a look at the top 40 in full:

Last Week This Week Game 1 1 EA Sports FC 24 2 2 Hogwarts Legacy 4 3 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 3 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 6 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 5 6 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 7 7 Nintendo Switch Sports 13 8 Minecraft 9 9 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 11 10 Mortal Kombat 1 8 11 Assassin's Creed Mirage 10 12

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

12 13

Sonic Superstars

15 14

Grand Theft Auto V 21 15

Cyberpunk 2077

16 16

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

20 17

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate 31 18

Forspoken

18 19

Bluey: The Videogame 27 20

F1 23

19 21

Super Mario RPG

- 22

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope 22 23

Just Dance 2024 Edition

26 24

EA Sports UFC 5

36 25

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

23 26

Resident Evil 4

17 27

God of War Ragnarok NEW 28

Batman: Arkham Trilogy NEW 29

The Walking Dead: Destinies

14 30

Gran Turismo 7 - 31

Lego Harry Potter Collection

- 32

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

- 33

Super Mario Party

- 34

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway

- 35

Stray

32 36

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 24 37

Final Fantasy XVI

25 38

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales 38 39

NBA 2K24

- 40

WWE 2K23



