This week in the UK, EA Sports FC 24 manages to maintain its lead in the competition thanks to some rather tasty deals over the Black Friday period. Hogwarts Legacy also benefitted from some discounts to secure its position at number two.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder, meanwhile, has done well against tough competition and aggressive price cuts across the board, climbing another position and supplanting Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III at number three. Speaking of Mario, Super Mario RPG has sadly slipped even further down the charts to land at twenty-one. It's not a huge drop by any means, nor is it particularly surprising, but we had hoped it would stay in the top ten for a bit longer.
The only new Switch addition this week is Batman Arkham Trilogy, debuting at number twenty-eight. We honestly didn't expect this one to do gangbusters given its popularity on other platforms and its launch in the midst of ongoing Black Friday discounts.
Here's a look at the top 40 in full:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|
1
|1
|EA Sports FC 24
|
2
|2
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|
4
|3
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
3
|4
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
6
|
5
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
5
|
6
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
7
|
7
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
13
|8
|Minecraft
|
9
|9
|
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
11
|10
|
Mortal Kombat 1
|
8
|11
|Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
10
|12
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|
12
|13
|Sonic Superstars
|
15
|14
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
21
|15
|Cyberpunk 2077
|
16
|16
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
20
|17
|
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|
31
|18
|Forspoken
|
18
|19
|Bluey: The Videogame
|
27
|20
|F1 23
|
19
|21
|Super Mario RPG
|
-
|22
|
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|
22
|23
|Just Dance 2024 Edition
|
26
|24
|EA Sports UFC 5
|
36
|25
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
23
|26
|Resident Evil 4
|
17
|27
|
God of War Ragnarok
|
NEW
|28
|Batman: Arkham Trilogy
|
NEW
|29
|The Walking Dead: Destinies
|
14
|30
|
Gran Turismo 7
|
-
|31
|Lego Harry Potter Collection
|
-
|32
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|
-
|33
|Super Mario Party
|
-
|34
|Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway
|
-
|35
|Stray
|
32
|36
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
24
|37
|Final Fantasy XVI
|
25
|38
|
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|
38
|39
|NBA 2K24
|
-
|40
|WWE 2K23
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Comments 15
Would it be possible to provide the platform splits for EA Sports FC 24, Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1?
But also...yeah, this is the Holiday and discount season indeed (hi, Forspoken )
For the love of Goomba, stop, buying, FIFA!
For the amount of hate Nintendo Switch Sports was given, it's doing pretty well.
I bought EA Sports FC 24 this week. Admittedly only because it had seen a decent reduction and was on my kid's Christmas list, but I'm looking forward to comparing it to FIFA (not expecting much different from the little I've seen of it, but hoping the players don't feel quite so cumbersome to change direction with etc.)
@Olliemar28 Would have expected the reportedly woeful technical performance of the Arkham Trilogy to also warrant a mention if discussing its sales performance.
Honestly, not such a bad week for Switch games as apart from Super Mario RPG and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle most are either in the same spot or even higher than last week with some coming back to the top 40, most likely thanks to the price cuts mentioned in the article.
I'm surprised Sonic Superstars is still there. Maybe SEGA weren't kidding about saving 90% of their advertising budget for the holiday.
Bluey is still interesting game to play. 😊
@gcunit You'd be surprised at how little quality and performance factor into sales. If it did, The Walking Dead: Destinies wouldn't have charted at all.
@Olliemar28 Sure, perhaps, but I know it cost them one sale... the copy I was going to buy. Doesn't everyone just do what I do?
@RadioShadow : The only "hate" I've given Switch Sports is for the fact that Nintendo released it unfinished (along with Mario Strikers), and I was quite fed up with Nintendo pulling this crap with their sports releases. I've since seen boxes in stores with golf reflected on the packaging, but I'm still not 100% confident that the final version is on the cart, so I'm biding my time just a little longer. And I'm someone who's been itching for a new Wii Sports game since the Switch's inception, so I'm especially unhappy about the fact that I'm having to wait so long.
And as for FIFA, this will be the first Switch instalment I won't be buying as there's bugger-all on the cartridge, and even at a heavy discount, I'm not looking forward to setting aside in excess of 20GB+ of my own space for each instalment if this is the standard which EA intend to set for their "physical" releases.
Paying (give or take) AU$25 for the Legacy Edition releases was an infinitely better value proposition as I got a full game for my money at least, and the asking price wasn't completely unreasonable for the revised content.
As soon as EA gives us the option to buy the games in full on 32GB cartridges, I'll be back to buying the games on day one (as I did with the non-"legacy" releases), but even at AU$20 (if it ever drops that low), I'd still be reluctant.
@gcunit : Crap performance and bugger-all on the cartridge. WB should be grateful they even managed to chart at 28. If only everyone voted with their wallets instead of rewarding companies for their greed and contempt.
@MarcoP90 Here you go:
FC 24:
PS5 - 37%
Switch - 28%
PS4 - 20%
Xbox - 15%
Hogwarts Legacy:
PS5 - 36%
Switch - 30%
PS4 - 18%
Xbox - 10%
MK1:
PS5 - 58%
Switch - 23%
Xbox - 18%
Those splits look pretty good from a Nintendo perspective - better than I might have guessed.
@gcunit : I'm surprised by just how badly Xbox is being demolished by the competition, especially Sony as they are their direct competitors.
Hogwarts Legacy has sold 54% on Sony to Xbox's 10%, which is almost pitiful (pitiful would have been the Wii U, which would have sold an even lower percentage had it still been around, may it RIP).
@Sisilly_G these are physical sales charts. Most of Xbox users are mostly digital customers, especially considering most players are on the digital only Series S.
Overall PS5 is beating Xbox in a 2:1 ratio
@Carck Also a lot of people have XBOX GamePass, which really changes lists like these.
