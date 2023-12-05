Mario / FC 24
This week in the UK, EA Sports FC 24 manages to maintain its lead in the competition thanks to some rather tasty deals over the Black Friday period. Hogwarts Legacy also benefitted from some discounts to secure its position at number two.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, meanwhile, has done well against tough competition and aggressive price cuts across the board, climbing another position and supplanting Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III at number three. Speaking of Mario, Super Mario RPG has sadly slipped even further down the charts to land at twenty-one. It's not a huge drop by any means, nor is it particularly surprising, but we had hoped it would stay in the top ten for a bit longer.

The only new Switch addition this week is Batman Arkham Trilogy, debuting at number twenty-eight. We honestly didn't expect this one to do gangbusters given its popularity on other platforms and its launch in the midst of ongoing Black Friday discounts.

Here's a look at the top 40 in full:

Last Week This Week Game

1

 1 EA Sports FC 24

2

 2

Hogwarts Legacy

4

 3

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

3

 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

6

5

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5

6

 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

7

7

Nintendo Switch Sports

13

 8 Minecraft

9

 9

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

11

 10

Mortal Kombat 1

8

 11 Assassin's Creed Mirage

10

 12
 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

12

 13
 Sonic Superstars

15

 14

Grand Theft Auto V

21

 15
 Cyberpunk 2077

16

 16
 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

20

 17

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

31

 18
 Forspoken

18

 19
 Bluey: The Videogame

27

 20
 F1 23

19

 21
 Super Mario RPG

-

 22

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

22

 23
 Just Dance 2024 Edition

26

 24
 EA Sports UFC 5

36

 25
 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

23

 26
 Resident Evil 4

17

 27

God of War Ragnarok

NEW

 28
 Batman: Arkham Trilogy

NEW

 29
 The Walking Dead: Destinies

14

 30

Gran Turismo 7

-

 31
 Lego Harry Potter Collection

-

 32
 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

-

 33
 Super Mario Party

-

 34
 Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway

-

 35
 Stray

32

 36
 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

24

 37
 Final Fantasy XVI

25

 38

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

38

 39
 NBA 2K24

-

 40
 WWE 2K23

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.