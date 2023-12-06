The Pokémon Company has announced that it will be sharing more information on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's upcoming DLC chapter, The Indigo Disk, on 7th December at 14:00 GMT / 09:00 EST / 06:00 PST (that's tomorrow)!

As for what exactly the presentation will contain, we're not quite sure just yet. With a little over a week to go before The Indigo Disk comes our way on 14th December and with a DLC overview already out there, we can't imagine that it will be anything too groundbreaking, but this is the Pokémon Company that we're talking about. Anything is possible.

What we do know is that the information will be revealed on the official Pokémon YouTube channel, as was confirmed in the following announcement tweet from @Pokemon_cojp (translated via Twitter's built-in tool):

Tomorrow, December 7th (Thursday) at 23:00, we will release the latest information on the paid additional content ``Pokémon Scarlet Violet Zero's Treasure''!

We will deliver the latest videos on our official YouTube channel. Please check it out!

The Indigo Disk will let you catch all previous starter Pokémon and a couple of newbies. Remember, to get in on the action you'll need to have beaten the main game and the former DLC, The Teal Mask.

That last expansion left us wanting more, with no big risks being taken technical glitches still running wild. Let's hope that things are looking a little better next week.