If you love role-playing games, you might want to tune into Bandai Namco's "new RPG reveal", taking place this week.

This special event will air 5th March or 6th March, depending on your location. The brief teaser trailer shows what appears to be a fantasy world, and towards the end of the video you can see a character equipped with a sword and shield.

The official Bandai Namco social posts also include the following line:

Bandai Namco: "A serenity soon to be disturbed."

You can click on the video above to double-check your local time. On the RPG front, Bandai Namco is known for series such as Sword Art Online, the Tales Of series, and has also published games such as FromSoftware's Elden Ring.

Capcom has also announced a spotlight showcase for this week. These events will follow Nintendo's recent Indie World presentation.